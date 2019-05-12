GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GWPH. ValuEngine upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.40.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.31. 589,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $196.00.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.48) by $0.80. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a negative net margin of 458.79%. The company had revenue of $39.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1189.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 11,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $138,344.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,891,418.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher J. Tovey sold 200,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $3,239,879.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,277.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,354,556 shares of company stock valued at $34,937,460 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWPH. US Bancorp DE grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 0.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 14.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 6.0% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

