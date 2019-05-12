GTT Communications (GTT) Downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”

BTIG Research lowered shares of GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

GTT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GTT Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised GTT Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on GTT Communications from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. GTT Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Shares of NYSE:GTT opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68. GTT Communications has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $52.85.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $454.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.79 million. GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GTT Communications will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GTT Communications news, CEO Richard Calder sold 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $104,878.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,304,334 shares in the company, valued at $42,299,551.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Sicoli sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $115,398.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,452,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,421 shares of company stock worth $986,980. 23.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

