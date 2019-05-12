Green Dot (GDOT) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Craig Hallum

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Green Dot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Shares of GDOT traded up $2.27 on Thursday, reaching $48.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.74. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $340.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.17 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Green Dot will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven W. Streit sold 7,701 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total transaction of $445,810.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,529.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $338,150.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 84,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,699,991.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,427 shares of company stock worth $6,612,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 323,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,762,000 after buying an additional 284,693 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,043,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

