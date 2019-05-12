Gray Television’s (GTN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“For 1Q19 – to be reported Thursday, 5/16, pre-open, we forecast 1Q19 revenue of $6.2M, up 3% y/y and gross margins of 25%. Note that 1Q is typically the seasonally slowest quarter of the year.”,” Barrington Research’s analyst commented.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gray Television from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gray Television from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.03. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.41 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 129.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gray Television will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 628,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,862,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,876 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

