Granite Oil (GXOCF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Granite Oil (OTCMKTS:GXOCF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Granite Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GXOCF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,640. Granite Oil has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.70.

Granite Oil Corp. engages in the exploration for, exploitation, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company holds a 98% working interest in the Alberta Bakken properties covering 56,409 net undeveloped acres and 72,652 net developed acres with 68.0 net oil wells and 83.0 net gas wells located in southern Alberta.

