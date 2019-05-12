Goodomy Price Up 7.5% This Week (GOOD)

Goodomy (CURRENCY:GOOD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One Goodomy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Goodomy has a total market cap of $320,994.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Goodomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Goodomy has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00055281 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00017008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002243 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00175175 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011703 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007618 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Goodomy Token Profile

GOOD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2014. Goodomy’s total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 620,508,777 tokens. Goodomy’s official website is goodomy.com . Goodomy’s official Twitter account is @GoodKarmaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Goodomy

Goodomy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goodomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goodomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goodomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

