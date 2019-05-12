Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Leidos (LDOS)

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LDOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Leidos stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.48. 632,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,873. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Leidos has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $75.79.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leidos will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 26,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Leidos by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

