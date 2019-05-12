Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,547 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,090,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,620,000 after acquiring an additional 57,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,237,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,312,000 after acquiring an additional 37,588 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $39.77.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $523.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.82 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 7,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $267,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Gromek sold 9,870 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $355,517.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,146.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,072 in the last 90 days. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

