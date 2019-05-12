Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in KeyCorp (KEY)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 660,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the quarter. KeyCorp accounts for about 1.0% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $10,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 13.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 73,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 27.5% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,580,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,899,000 after purchasing an additional 341,275 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 633,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 85,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $21.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 24.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $72,127.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,281.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Deangelis sold 31,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $541,353.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,822.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

