GNC (GNC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

GNC (NYSE:GNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GNC Holdings exited the first quarter of 2019 on a dull note with both bottom and top line deteriorating on a year-over-year basis. Revenues from manufacturing and domestic segments reported year-over-year decline. On a positive note, GNC registered a strong performance in International segment. In this regard, the company’s plan is well on place to grow its presence in China, Mexico and South Korea with strategies that will leverage alternative channels of distribution. We are particularly looking forward to the company’s efforts to launch two JVs with Harbin in China. We are also positive about the expected synergy from company’s recent alliance with International Vitamin Corporation. However, cut-throat competition and changing consumer preferences continue to pose challenges for GNC Holdings. GNC Holdings underperformed the industry in the past three months.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GNC in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised GNC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GNC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

GNC stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.84. GNC has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $564.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.30 million. GNC had a net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GNC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GNC by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of GNC by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of GNC by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 177,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of GNC by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 200,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of GNC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNC Company Profile

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

