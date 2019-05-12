GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GLYC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. GlycoMimetics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 23.88 and a quick ratio of 24.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.68.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,970,000 after buying an additional 42,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,691,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,951 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 249,542 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 57,392 shares during the last quarter.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

