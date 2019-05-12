Globant’s (GLOB) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a $90.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Globant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Globant from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Globant to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Globant presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.25.

Get Globant alerts:

NYSE GLOB opened at $85.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 1.00. Globant has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $85.70.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.23 million. Globant had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Globant will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Globant by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Globant by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Globant by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Globant by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.