Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Shares Sold by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises 2.1% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 9,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $624,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,126.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $169,047.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,526 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.61.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $79.61. The company has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

