Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $626,000 in LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (LOGC) Stock

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,927,000. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOGC opened at $13.90 on Friday. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that LogicBio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LogicBio Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

LogicBio Therapeutics Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

