Geode Capital Management LLC Has $583,000 Position in Unum Therapeutics Inc (UMRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 85.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,061 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Therapeutics were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UMRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Therapeutics by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,262 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Unum Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,250,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Unum Therapeutics by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 135,345 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Unum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Unum Therapeutics by 251.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 33,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on UMRX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Cowen started coverage on Unum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Unum Therapeutics to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of NASDAQ UMRX opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.25. Unum Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $17.66.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.46% and a negative net margin of 354.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Therapeutics Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Seth Ettenberg sold 11,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $47,318.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Geode Capital Management LLC Has $583,000 Position in Unum Therapeutics Inc (UMRX)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/geode-capital-management-llc-has-583000-position-in-unum-therapeutics-inc-umrx.html.

Unum Therapeutics Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.