Genuine Parts (GPC) Insider Scott Sonnemaker Acquires 5,000 Shares

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) insider Scott Sonnemaker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.01 per share, for a total transaction of $495,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE GPC opened at $98.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 23.46%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,823,000. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 37,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 877,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,222,000 after buying an additional 97,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,954,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,465,000 after buying an additional 191,348 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,438,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.60.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

