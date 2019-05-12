Gentex (GNTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “In first-quarter 2019, Gentex’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues also improved year over year during the quarter. The company aims to attain long-term growth, driven by robust product launches, better mix and unique technology platforms. It pursues an aggressive capital-deployment strategy. Also, rising demand for its dimmable devices is adding to its growth momentum. However, high operating expenses, and pricing pressure from automotive customers and competitors are concerns for Gentex.”

GNTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $22.62 on Friday. Gentex has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $468.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 5,045 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $117,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 3,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $62,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,332.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,009 shares of company stock valued at $35,318 and have sold 10,731 shares valued at $235,427. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

