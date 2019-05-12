Genesis Energy (GEL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genesis Energy operates crude oil common carrier pipelines and is an independent gatherer and marketer of crude oil in North America, with operations concentrated in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and New Mexico. “

Genesis Energy stock opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. Genesis Energy has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.19). Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Genesis Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Genesis Energy will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,750.00%.

In other Genesis Energy news, insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 15,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $341,161.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,294.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan S. Sims acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $174,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,869,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 603.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 624,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 535,295 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,547,000 after purchasing an additional 396,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 6,239,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,235,000 after purchasing an additional 285,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

