GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential downside of 44.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €24.03 ($27.95).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of G1A stock opened at €25.08 ($29.16) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a twelve month high of €34.60 ($40.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.