GCN Coin (GCN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 88.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $10.39, $18.94 and $24.43. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded 69.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $284,536.00 and $1,347.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.64 or 0.01223542 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001453 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013575 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008074 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00081224 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00001347 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 168,196,085,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $50.98, $13.77, $24.68, $5.60, $10.39, $51.55, $18.94, $7.50, $20.33, $24.43 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

