Games Workshop Group (GAW) Hits New 12-Month High at $4,228.00

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,228 ($55.25) and last traded at GBX 4,150 ($54.23), with a volume of 95439 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,018 ($52.50).
Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16.
In other news, insider Kevin Rountree bought 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,169 ($41.41) per share, with a total value of £3,580.97 ($4,679.17).
About Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)
Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.
