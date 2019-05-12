Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 1,551 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc (GTX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 555,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $8,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth $669,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTX opened at $18.28 on Friday. Garrett Motion Inc has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.51.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Garrett Motion from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Desjardins cut Garrett Motion to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Garrett Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garrett Motion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

