Gabelli Funds LLC Has $11.95 Million Holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $11,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,156,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $896,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William J. Walljasper sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $378,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julia L. Jackowski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $1,574,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $2,602,775 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $134.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.45. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $90.42 and a 52-week high of $138.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Sidoti set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.30.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

