FY2019 EPS Estimates for Welbilt, Inc Reduced by Analyst (WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Welbilt in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Welbilt’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.44 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

WBT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Longbow Research set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Welbilt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Welbilt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $16.06 on Friday. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18.

In related news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $48,163.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Haresh Shah sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $29,694.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,760 shares of company stock worth $478,775 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 50,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

