Fusion 24-Hour Volume Tops $695,243.00 (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 12th. Over the last week, Fusion has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. One Fusion token can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00011291 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, Liquid, IDEX and Bibox. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $24.02 million and approximately $695,243.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00026032 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,653,768 tokens. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Hotbit, Liquid, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

