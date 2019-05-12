Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) Insider Sells $87,720.00 in Stock

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) insider David M. Campbell sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $87,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,811. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FULT opened at $17.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Fulton Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.93 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 1,448.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,071,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,392 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 99.8% during the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

