Fuchs Petrolub (FPE) PT Set at €38.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FPE has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €40.20 ($46.74).

Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

