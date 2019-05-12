Fresnillo (FRES) Earns “Equal weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a top pick rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target (down previously from GBX 1,100 ($14.37)) on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and set a conviction-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,065 ($13.92).

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 724.80 ($9.47) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.58. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of GBX 720 ($9.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,364.50 ($17.83). The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

