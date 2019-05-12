Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius Medical posted solid first-quarter results, with earnings and revenues beating estimates. The company continued to gain from its Health Care Products and Services units in the quarter. Revenues in the EMEA and Asia Pacific regions also shot up. In fact, management is optimistic about the buyouts of Sound Physicians and NxStage Medical. Furthermore, a strong view for 2019 and 2020 paints a brighter picture. Management expects to undertake meaningful investments in 2019 to tap growth opportunities and optimize cost base. On the flip side, a year-over-year decline in Latin American revenues raise concern. A drop in dialysis operating margin is also worrisome.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FMS. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. to $48.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.33.

FMS opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a one year low of $30.99 and a one year high of $53.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 18.94%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

