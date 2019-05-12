Franco Nevada’s (FNV) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a $87.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s FY2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $73.50 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

NYSE FNV opened at $73.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Franco Nevada has a one year low of $58.26 and a one year high of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 62.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.10.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 143.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,854,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 31.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,014,000 after purchasing an additional 61,558 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 335,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,539,000 after purchasing an additional 69,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.