Franco Nevada’s (FNV) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a $87.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s FY2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS.
FNV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $73.50 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.
NYSE FNV opened at $73.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Franco Nevada has a one year low of $58.26 and a one year high of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 62.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.10.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 143.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,854,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 31.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,014,000 after purchasing an additional 61,558 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 335,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,539,000 after purchasing an additional 69,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Franco Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
