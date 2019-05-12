Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Franco Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $107.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$119.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of Franco Nevada stock opened at C$98.17 on Friday. Franco Nevada has a 1 year low of C$76.53 and a 1 year high of C$105.04. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$195.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$214.64 million.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

