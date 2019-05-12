Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

FCPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Four Corners Property Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.75.

FCPT opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 56.35%. The company had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 81.56%.

In other news, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $164,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerald R. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $82,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.