Foundation Building Materials Inc to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (FBM)

Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Foundation Building Materials had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $514.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Foundation Building Materials from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Foundation Building Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of NYSE:FBM opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Foundation Building Materials has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 810,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 26,238 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 552.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,219,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,755 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 140,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

