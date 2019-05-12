Focused Wealth Management Inc Reduces Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (FEZ)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $37.52 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $41.99.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

