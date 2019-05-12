FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund’s (TILT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund stock opened at $115.87 on Wednesday. FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $121.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $9,701,000.

