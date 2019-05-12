First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director William K. Hood purchased 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $115,067.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FGBI stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.36.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI) Director Acquires $115,067.76 in Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/first-guaranty-bancshares-inc-fgbi-director-acquires-115067-76-in-stock.html.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 44,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.