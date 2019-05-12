First Data Corp (FDC) Holdings Reduced by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 39.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,544 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Data were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in First Data by 18.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 46,971,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,387,000 after buying an additional 7,465,388 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Data by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,997,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,883,000 after buying an additional 3,869,263 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Data by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,455,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,028,000 after buying an additional 413,390 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in First Data by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 9,765,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,141,000 after buying an additional 704,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Data by 55.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,211,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,939,000 after buying an additional 2,939,632 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Data alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on FDC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays cut shares of First Data from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of First Data from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “fair value” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of First Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Data has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.19.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Charron sold 74,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $1,911,252.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 432,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,092,204.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John F. Whorley, Jr. sold 38,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $997,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,685.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,384 shares of company stock worth $9,680,575. 4.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDC opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.21. First Data Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. First Data had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Data Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “First Data Corp (FDC) Holdings Reduced by First Republic Investment Management Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/first-data-corp-fdc-holdings-reduced-by-first-republic-investment-management-inc.html.

First Data Company Profile

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.