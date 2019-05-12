First Data Corp (FDC) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Data in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.39.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. First Data had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of First Data from $25.64 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of First Data from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.05 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. BTIG Research cut shares of First Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of First Data in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.19.

NYSE FDC opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. First Data has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Data by 669.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 92,963 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Data by 86.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,961,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,989,000 after buying an additional 907,329 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Data by 76.7% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,853,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,827,000 after buying an additional 1,238,455 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of First Data by 167.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 12,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Data by 55.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,211,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,939,000 after buying an additional 2,939,632 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Guy Chiarello sold 203,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $5,264,274.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,324,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,231,474.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ivo M. Distelbrink sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $507,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,531.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,384 shares of company stock valued at $9,680,575 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.

