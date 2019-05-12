Financial Architects Inc Has $137,000 Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 99.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,342 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 51,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,402,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $352.44 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $284.45 and a one year high of $374.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.8844 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

