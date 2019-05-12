Fiera Capital (FSZ) PT Lowered to C$14.50

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price objective decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.00.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$12.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.02. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$10.54 and a one year high of C$13.35.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$156.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$145.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.37999995217822 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

