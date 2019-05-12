Farmer Bros (FARM) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FARM. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Farmer Bros in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Farmer Bros from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmer Bros from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley lowered shares of Farmer Bros from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Farmer Bros from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Farmer Bros has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of FARM opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $302.97 million, a PE ratio of 144.46 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.00. Farmer Bros has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $31.50.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($3.11). The company had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.03 million. Farmer Bros had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. Farmer Bros’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Farmer Bros news, major shareholder Levin Easterly Partners Llc purchased 9,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $179,117.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 701,571 shares of company stock worth $13,599,980 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,729,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after purchasing an additional 295,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 959,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after purchasing an additional 30,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 40,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 580,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

