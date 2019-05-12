Farmer Bros (FARM) Cut to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $29.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Farmer Bros’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FARM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Farmer Bros from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Farmer Bros from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Farmer Bros has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Get Farmer Bros alerts:

Shares of Farmer Bros stock opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $302.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.46 and a beta of 0.15. Farmer Bros has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $31.50.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($3.11). Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Farmer Bros’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Levin Easterly Partners Llc bought 129,979 shares of Farmer Bros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,265,533.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 701,571 shares of company stock worth $13,599,980 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Farmer Bros in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Beacon Pointe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farmer Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Farmer Bros by 63.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Farmer Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Farmer Bros by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.