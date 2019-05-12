Fabrinet (FN) Holdings Cut by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,366,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,376,000 after buying an additional 139,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,183,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,988,000 after buying an additional 33,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

In related news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total value of $1,577,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,932.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Toh-Seng Ng sold 14,518 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $854,384.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,518 shares of company stock worth $7,506,054. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $58.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $398.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.60 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/fabrinet-fn-holdings-cut-by-dupont-capital-management-corp.html.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

See Also: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.