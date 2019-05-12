Exosis (EXO) Hits Market Cap of $148,730.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last week, Exosis has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Exosis has a market capitalization of $148,730.00 and $31,567.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00009891 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Escodex and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,118.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.62 or 0.02661211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.62 or 0.05061008 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.16 or 0.01209207 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.56 or 0.01060397 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00082914 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00860164 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00310039 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00023010 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 376,033 coins and its circulating supply is 211,033 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

