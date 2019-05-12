Exfo Inc (EXFO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.57 Million

Equities analysts predict that Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will report sales of $73.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exfo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.90 million and the highest is $75.00 million. Exfo reported sales of $72.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exfo will report full year sales of $291.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $286.30 million to $294.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $307.37 million, with estimates ranging from $298.40 million to $315.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exfo.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Exfo had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $73.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXFO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exfo stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.17% of Exfo worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXFO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. 57,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,249. Exfo has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.56 million, a P/E ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

