Executive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 57.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $45.74.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/executive-wealth-management-llc-boosts-position-in-vanguard-ftse-developed-markets-etf-vea.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.