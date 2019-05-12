Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $268,000 Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 534,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,155,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 19,668 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,134,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,488,000 after buying an additional 37,412 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,236,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,070,312,000 after buying an additional 237,329 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.32.

In other news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $210,249.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.17, for a total value of $326,844.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,370.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,210 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $89.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $104.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.3655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.01%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

