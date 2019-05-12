Eurocell’s (ECEL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Eurocell (LON:ECEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Friday.

ECEL stock remained flat at $GBX 226 ($2.95) on Friday. 103,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,360. Eurocell has a 1 year low of GBX 208 ($2.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 268 ($3.50). The stock has a market cap of $226.70 million and a P/E ratio of 11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes and recycles unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (UPVC) window, door, conservatory and roofline systems. The Company is engaged in the extrusion of UPVC window and building products to the new and replacement window market, and the sale of building materials across the United Kingdom.

