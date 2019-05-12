Etsy (ETSY) Shares Gap Down to $60.76

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $58.27, but opened at $60.76. Etsy shares last traded at $61.34, with a volume of 81552 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETSY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $169.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael T. Fisher sold 46,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,046,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael T. Fisher sold 57,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $3,933,095.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,160.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,285 shares of company stock valued at $12,638,801 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $13,445,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

