Etsy (ETSY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Etsy, Inc. offers e-commerce services. It provides online and offline marketplaces to buy and sell goods. The company’s product include art, home and living, mobile accessories, jewelry, wedding, and others. It operates primarily in Berlin, Germany, Dublin, Ireland, Hudson, New York, London, United Kingdom, Melbourne, Australia, Paris, France, San Francisco, California and Toronto, Canada. Etsy, Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ETSY. BidaskClub cut Etsy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Etsy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Etsy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Etsy to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.87.

ETSY stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.80. 4,029,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,907. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.31, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.98. Etsy has a 52-week low of $28.60 and a 52-week high of $73.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $169.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, insider Michael T. Fisher sold 57,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $3,933,095.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,160.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $180,639.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 30,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,285 shares of company stock worth $12,638,801 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,339,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $396,711,000 after purchasing an additional 238,711 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,426,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,303 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,392,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,734 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,882,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,570,000 after purchasing an additional 763,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,507,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,924,000 after purchasing an additional 374,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

